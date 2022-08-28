Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani on a working visit to Albania on Sunday will meet with several representatives of the Macedonian minority and representatives of local governments.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Osmani will hold meetings in Trebishte, Golobrdo and Pustec.

In Pustec, he will meet with the Macedonian Alliance for European Integration party leader Vasil Sterjovski as well as with the Municipality of Pustec Mayor Pali Kolefski. He will also pay a visit to several schools and memorial houses of special importance for local citizens.

The foreign minister announced his visit to the Macedonians in Albania yesterday at a press conference in response to a reporter asking about recent claims made by the Macedonian community in Albania that they were facing pressure to declare themselves Bulgarians in the upcoming October census.

Osmani said he would talk to the citizens in the course of the day to see what can be done to help.