More than 1.45 million people have been infected and the death toll is over 83,000 people. The numbers are increasing daily, and the disease has impacted more than 180 countries.

In our country, with Wednesday’s 18 new confirmed patients, the total number reached 617, and the number of deaths rose to 30 after three people died on Wednesday, including a 27-year-old mother from Kumanovo who is the youngest patient to die in the country from Covid-19. So far, 37 people have been cured.

Of the 18 new coronavirus cases 7 were registered in Skopje, 2 in Kumanovo, 4 in Prilep, 2 in Bitola, 1 in Kavadarci, 1 in Krusevo and 1 in Kocani.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (261), Kumanovo (130), Debar (49), Stip (20), Prilep (38), Tetovo (29), Struga (28), Veles (10), Bitola (8), Ohrid (3), Kavadarci (3), Gostivar (4), Gevgelija (4), Strumica (2), Kriva Palanka (3), Radovis (4), Krusevo (3) and Kocani (18).