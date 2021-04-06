Today 45 deaths, a total of 4,022 deaths, in just the last 2 weeks over 500 people have died. Until 10 days ago, they did not want to introduce any measures and wanted to conduct a census at any cost, Ivor Mickovski commented on Facebook.
Macedonia
Another grim Tuesday, 45 die, including a 32-year-old patient, 1,259 new COVID-19 cases
Out of 4,555 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, Macedonia registered 1,259 new cases. Also, 45 deaths were registered in the same time period, including that of a 32-year-old patient from Skopje, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered...
