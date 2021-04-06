Macedonia

Another grim Tuesday, 45 die, including a 32-year-old patient, 1,259 new COVID-19 cases

Out of 4,555 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, Macedonia registered 1,259 new cases. Also, 45 deaths were registered in the same time period, including that of a 32-year-old patient from Skopje, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered...