An association of parents of high-school students is planning protests across the entire country on Saturday.

Parents demand that Education Minister Mila Carovska gives up on her plan to make school textbooks digital. They fear that the proposal has little to do with actual education reform plans, but is driven by the pressure from neighboring countries to rewrite Macedonian history and other textbooks. They also warn that many families can’t afford going all-digital in their children’s education.

The protests will be held in front of local municipal centers, and in front of the Education Ministry in Skopje.