The Macedonian Parliament is set to vote on the proposed new Government led by the SDSM and DUI parties. The coalition, which also includes BESA, DPA and a host of other smaller parties allied with SDSM, needs at least 61 votes – the coalition has a maximum of 62 at its disposal after the inconclusive and chaotic July 15 elections.

VMRO-DPMNE said that it will attend the session and will express its opposition to the Government, including serious corruption allegations against some of the proposed ministers. The Alliance of Albanians and Alternative are expected to abstain from the session.

The Government would give a new greater role to DUI, but also shores up Zoran Zaev’s own position as he reduced the share of the rival, “urban” wing in his own party in the Government.