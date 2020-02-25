A patient who arrived to Macedonia from Dubai is currently being tested for the coronavirus. The man arrived several days ago and developed flu like symptoms.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the results will be in in a few hours. He urged all passengers who arrive to Skopje from foreign destinations and have flu symptoms to call in and describe their situation. He urged them not to go to hospitals to seek treatment, but wait to be treated at home.

Another patient who was examined yesterday was eventually determined not to have the coronavirus.