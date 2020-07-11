A 20-year-old patient with a rare brain inflammation linked to COVID-19 has recovered at the Skopje-based “8 September” hospital.
According to the doctors who saved the young man’s life, this is the sixth recorded case in the world where COVID-19 has caused such condition.
This is rare in the world. It’s good news among the medical workers at the hospital who have been fighting against COVID-19 every single day for months now, in hope that the new day will bring fewer new cases. The virus is unpredictable. Take care, follow precaution measures and stay safe. Today, for the first time, we registered a record of 336 recovered patients, Health Minister Venko Filipce posted on Facebook.
