President Stevo Pendarovski denounced the terrorist attack that occurred late on Friday in Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, which targeted civilians and resulted in 143 deaths, as per the most recent reports.

“I vehemently denounce the terrorist attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall civilians. President Stevo Pendarovski posted on Facebook on Saturday, saying, “Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing for swift recovery of the injured.”