President Stevo Pendarovski wished happy Christmas to the citizens and sent greetings to Archbishop Stefan, Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric, and Emil Zaev, President of the Evangelical Methodist Church.

Congratulating Christmas to all Christians who celebrate the day of Christ’s birth, the head of state wished them to spend the holidays in a good mood, in peace, tranquility and joy.

In these trying times, Pendarovski underlines in the greetings, we need faith, positive energy and mutual respect. May the Christmas holidays, he says, be an additional motivation to persevere in the face of all temptations.