President Stevo Pendarovski awarded the mandate to form the next Government to the newly appointed SDSM party leader Dimitar Kovacevski. In his brief remarks, Kovacevski said that he begins the forming of the next Government, a process which he is bound to complete in 20 days.

The times call for stable and responsible people. We need efficient, honest and responsible governance. My personal pledge is to restore trust in the institutions, Kovacevski said.

