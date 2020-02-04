President Stevo Pendarovski expects the ratification of the country’s NATO Accession Protocol in the Spanish Parliament to be completed next month.

Pendarovski, who is paying an official visit to Poland, noted that “if going according to plan when it comes to political developments, the process should be completed around March 10. There will be only a few technical details left to be completed by the Parliament in Skopje.”

Spain is the last NATO member state to ratify Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol, after which Skopje will officially become the 30th full-fledged member of the Alliance.