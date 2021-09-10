The resignation of Venko Filipce is not enough, Zaev’s resignation is also needed, only that way an independent investigation will be guaranteed, according to the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE.

The resignation of Zoran Zaev, who is the central part of the pyramid of the non-functioning of the system, is needed. Only Zaev’s resignation will guarantee an independent and objective investigation. 14 lives were lost in an institution for whose security the state is responsible. Zaev should not hide behind Filipce’s resignation. The people saw resignations that were not an act of responsibility but an act of amnesty, such as that of Kiracovski or Raskovski. Real responsibility is needed.