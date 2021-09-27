Zvonko Cvetkovski, former Mayor of Petrovec near Skopje from SDSM, stabbed and injured his 22 year old son, the local police informed.

Cvetkovski is now a powerful local police official. The attack followed an argument between the two – it’s not clear what about.

In 2019, Cvetkovski’s two sons themselves attacked a police officer in a local discotheque and badly stabbed him. Cvetkovski used his position to protect them from accountability and had the family of the victim threatened with night visits to force them to keep silent.