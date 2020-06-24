As of today, the parties and coalitions taking part in the July 15 early parliamentary elections will present Wednesday their political offer to the citizens. Although they have announced a campaign without rallies and other large gatherings, with increased use of social networks, traditional media, billboards and other types of online presentations, the parties are also launching their field activities.

On the first day of the 20-day election campaign, the caravan of the SDSM-led Coalition “We Can” will be in Strumica and Vinica, the VMRO-DPMNE Coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” will start election activities in Ohrid, Skopje, Strumica and Tetovo, and DUI will promote its candidates in Prespa.

The Alliance for Albanians and Alternative will launch the campaign with a presentation of the program at its election headquarters in the Skopje Old Bazaar, and DPA with a visit to the grave of Arben Xhaferi and a presentation of their platform in Tetovo.

The political platform Macedonian concept will start the election campaign in front of the EU InfoCentre in Skopje, and INTEGRA – Macedonian Conservative Party will start the election activities in Bitola.

Parties and coalitions that will run in the elections will be able to present their programs until July 12 at 24 h when the election campaign ends.

According to the submitted lists to the SEC, 15 coalitions and parties with 1,598 candidates will run in the early parliamentary elections.

According to the timetable, COVID-19 patients, people in isolation and self-isolation will vote on July 13, while the homebound, infirm and aged on July 14. July 15 is Election Day, starting at 7 am and ending at 9 pm.