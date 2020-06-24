The campaign for the 2020 early parliamentary elections begins Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the heads of the MP candidate lists of VMRO-DPMNE will hold meetings with citizens and will give a statement to the media in the following settlements:

The President of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski will visit Ohrid, where at 20h he will meet with citizens.

Prof. Gordana Siljaniovska Davkova Ph.D., head of the candidate list in the first electoral district will visit Skopje’s Karpos and give a statement outside the Drama Theater building at 20h.

Vlado Misajlovski, head of the candidate list in the second electoral district, will visit Gjorce Petrov and give a statement to the media at 12h in front of the church of St. Peter and Paul.

Aleksandar Nikoloski, head of the candidate list in the fourth electoral district, will visit Strumica, and will give a statement to the media at 12h on the city square in front of the Goce Delcev monument.

Igor Durlovski, head of the candidate list in the fifth electoral district will visit the village of Velgosti and make a statement to the media at 17h.

Dafina Stojanoska, head of the candidate list in the sixth electoral district will visit Tetovo, where she will give a statement at 10h in front of the church of St. Cyril and Methodius.