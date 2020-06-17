Latest poll published by the Habeaus Corpus Institute and MKD.mk/Market Vision give VMRO-DPMNE a 70.000 votes advantage over the SDSM-BESA coalition.

The polls show VMRO leading with 22,5 percent of the vote ahead of SDSM-BESA with 20 percent (Habeas Corpus) or with 14,6 percent against 13 percent (MKD.mk).

Projected onto voters, depending on the turnout, this should result in a lead of about 70.000 votes and would make VMRO a certain winner of the elections. SDSM is hoping that the coalition with BESA will help the party make up its losing margin among ethnic Macedonian voters by adding ethnic Albanian voters who would otherwise go for BESA.