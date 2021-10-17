On October 17, 2021, at 9:04 am, a notification was received by the Operational Headquarters, submitted by the US Embassy, ​​informing that a person from a political party, on October 16, 2021, addressed them and shared information that 83 persons who have been repeatedly convicted of criminal offenses and are at large, received firearms in order to obstruct the election process, as well as that another person – a known perpetrator of criminal offenses possesses a weapon and that on election day he will commit crimes with which will endanger the life and body of persons – members of a political party.

After receiving the notification through the Ministry of Interior branch in Skopje, the allegations from the report are checked and operative measures are taken to check the persons and talk to the person who sent the report, in order to determine possible grounds for suspicion of a crime committed, which the prosecution undertakes ex officio.