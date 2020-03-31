President Stevo Pendarovski disagrees with the proposal of SDSM leader Zoran Zaev to reduce the entire public administration to the minimum wage of 14,500 denars, which fortunately was not accepted today by the government.

I agree with the latest set of government measures with which all office holders, starting from me to the last official at the local level, will receive a minimum wage of 14,500 denars. This measure is a fair distribution of the burden of the crisis. The earlier measure everyone to be equally burdened was not good. I do not agree with everyone in the administration receiving 14,500 denars, the President said, answering Republika’s question.

