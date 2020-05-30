President Stevo Pendarovski has decided to declare a new state of emergency in Macedonia, following a session of the Security Council on Saturday.

The new state of emergency is to come into force Sunday (May 31) and last 14 days.

The decision, the President underlined, was reached in order to ensure that government and institutions can efficiently manage the health, as well as socio-economic effects of the coronacrisis and is in no way related to the election process.

Saturday is the final day of the 14-day state of emergency, which President Pendarovski declared on May 15.

President Pendarovski previously declared two consecutive 30-day states of emergency on March 18, and April 17, respectively.

As stipulated in the Constitution, the Parliament is supposed to decide on the state of emergency, but since it is dissolved, the President is the one declaring it.