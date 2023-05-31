For the first time in history, a protest in front of the Government will be carried out by – Government employees. The protests are result of the officials’ deafness to the employees’ demands for higher salaries.

The employees’ revolt culminated when the Ministry of Finance, the Parliament, and several other institutions raised their salaries, but it really exploded when elected officials raised their own salaries for 78%.

Immediately after the protest was announced, the head of the PM Cabinet, Martin Popov, summoned the Union’s representative, allegedly insisting that he comes alone. At the meeting, Popov demanded for the protest to be postponed, threatened him with dismissals, canceling of entire sectors, and pressured him in many other ways.

The Union claims that they are united and won’t let anything stop them in their demands. The protest in front of the Government building will take place on June 6, 2023.