Based on the results from the State Electoral Commission, and the analysis centers from the both major parties, projections show that SDSM would lead by one seat in a hung Parliament over VMRO-DPMNE, with 48 to 47 seats.

Both parties would be way off from forming a stable coalition. SDSM leader Zoran Zaev quicky briefed the press that he rejects the idea of a coalition with DUI, which is projected to win 13 seats. The Alliance of Albanians would win 10 and the far left Levica party would win 1 seat. This means that SDSM is likely to make a push for some sort of a grand coalition or minority Government.

The results remain shrouded under a cloud of secrecy, as the State Electoral Commission website crashed just as the first results were being published. An grainy impromptu livestream from the SEC was set up, but these technical difficulties, coupled with the divergent results from the two main parties cast doubt on the entire process.