The head of the Bulgarian state Rumen Radev congratulated the Macedonian President on the state holiday Ilinden – Day of the Republic, Radev’s press service informed.

The Bulgarian President writes that this year we mark the 120th anniversary of the Ilinden – Preobrazhenie Uprising – a huge and significant event in the shared historical and cultural past of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia.

Radev expressed Bulgaria’s support for the “Republic of * Macedonia’s efforts to implement the membership criteria, as well as all accepted obligations and reached agreements on the country’s road to the EU”.Radv also points to the contact between the two people is an important way of building sincere good neighborly relations.

He notes that the agreement achieved between “the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of * Macedonia for a joint celebration of our common history offers an excellent opportunity to become closer”.