Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama insisted that the Mini Schengen initiative will help remove the border between Albania and Kosovo. Kosovo has been resisting the proposal whose stated goal is to ease travel, education and movement of goods between the non-EU countries in the region, because it also includes Serbia, and Kosovan politicians want to put more distance from Serbia.

But Rama endorsed the idea and is now giving it a nationalist spin – presenting it as a step toward Albanian unification. The project also includes Macedonia, and Montenegro and Bosnia are invited to join.