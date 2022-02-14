Healthcare authorities began screening the citizens of Skopje to determine the level of public immunity against Covid.
At several locations across the city, random citizens were able to give blood today, and over the coming days, to inspect their level of coronavirus antibodies. The analysis will show what share of the public in Skopje has immunity, through vaccinations or after having overcome the illness. The locations will not be shared with the public to avoid people coming on purpose.
Comments are closed for this post.