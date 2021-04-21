Former government secretary general Dragi Raskovski was taken to Skopje’s Sutka prison on Wednesday afternoon.

The prison warden Filip Andonov told MIA that Raskovski, according to the Covid-19 protocols, will be alone in a cell for ten days.

The Criminal Court accepted Wednesday the appeal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and ordered a 30-day detention for ex-government official Dragi Raskovski and Invoca Group manager Daniel Stancevski, as part of an investigation into the procurement of traffic control software.

On April 16, Raskovski was placed under house arrest after a four-hour interrogation in the Criminal Court.