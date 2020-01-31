Prosecutors are using today’s hearing in the Racket trial to present some of the branded merchandise, clothes, shoes, bags.. they seized from Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13. Boki 13 and former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva are charged with extorting millions from businessmen who were prosecuted by Janeva, and some of the money were apparently spent on pricey clothes and designer items.

More than 70 bags of clothes were seized from the home of Boki 13, who was known in the public for his extravagant cross-dressing style, and were presented on video. This included a silver Louis Vuitton gown inspired by the Wizard of Oz he wore at a social event, as well as Versace, D&G, Dior and other brands. A large number of expensive works of art were also seized.

It’s estimated that Boki 13 extorted close to 20 million EUR from his victims. Much of the money have likely ended in the coffers of the ruling SDSM party, whose top officials were close with both Boki 13 and Katica Janeva. An allegedly tracked Louis Vuitton bag was used to transport at least one of the major payments, which businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev gave to Boki 13.