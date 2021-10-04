Tonight, the people of Kavadarci gave a red card to Zoran Zaev. The SDSM rally was attended by a small number of people.

According to field sources, about 400 people from Kavadarci came out to listen to Zaev’s speech, which is a desperately small number for the city.

The rally of VMRO-DPMNE in Kavadarci, which took place 3 days ago, was attended by over 1,500 people.

The support of the people of Kavadarci for Mitko Jancev and VMRO-DPMNE is obvious and the photos that are easily comparable speak for themselves.