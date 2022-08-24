Prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska is not surprised by the decision of the Council for Public Prosecutors, which confirmed the decision made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. She assures that she did not influence any case and that they ask any prosecutor about it.

Asked how the criminal proceedings against her will end, Ruskovska said:

I cannot know that. I don’t want to comment, the prosecutor acts on his own, the decision will be his own, Ruskovska told “A1.on”. With this decision, prosecutor Ruskovska remains suspended from her position.

Macedonia’s Council of Public Prosecutors at Wednesday’s session unanimously decided to dismiss the prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska’s appeal against her suspension calling it groundless.