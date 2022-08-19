Prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska will file an appeal to the Council of Public Prosecutors about the suspension from work today at 12 noon, after which she will make a statement to the media.

This follows after Ljubomir Jovevski opened a disciplinary procedure and suspended Ruskovska and the prosecutors Elizabeta Josifovska and Ivana Trajceva for the case of the search in the Financial Police Administration headed by Arafat Muaremi. Prosecutor Lile Stefanova is temporarily managing the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime.

If the disciplinary commission imposes any fine or dismissal, Ruskovska has the right to appeal again to the Council of Public Prosecutors within seven days.