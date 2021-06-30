The SDK news portal published an audio recording of the controversial and scandalous statement of Portugal’s Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias regarding the Macedonian language.

In the audio recording Zacarias says that the “North Macedonian language” was once part of the Bulgarian language.

The Portuguese ambassador to Macedonia tried to deny it, saying that “Portugal would never jeopardize finding a solution to Bulgaria-Macedonia dispute”. On the contrary, we are constantly trying to facilitate it, she said.