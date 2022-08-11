Elementary and high school students in the country return to school this year on September 1, although there was an idea to start the school year 10 days later, that is, on September 12, Minister of Education and Science Jeton Shaqiri confirmed for Meta.mk. He announces that this new practice is set to be introduced as of next September, and the school year in that case will last until June 20.

We discussed this idea because, in some of our countries in the region, such as Albania, Croatia, the school year does not start on September 1 like here, but later. I would like to move the start, I am thinking about it, although we have to see how we will comply with SONK, the unions, as well as other institutions that are bound by dates, for example, the State Examination Center that is bound by deadlines due to the multitude of examinations, including the state exam. Otherwise, I think that the idea of ​​prolonging the school year is good, Shaqiri told Meta.mk.

As of September 1, the introduction of the new Concept should begin in the second and fifth grades. For these two classes, the minister says, textbooks have not been printed yet.