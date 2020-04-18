The President of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski spent time in home isolation after having contacts with people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but also in isolation life goes on, and with it the problems in politics, which in this time of crisis are more emphasized than ever before: the healthcare system is showing little efficiency, huge number of jobs at risk and salaries are already decreased in most companies. In an interview with Vecer, Mickoski talks about these pressing issues.

During the time in home isolation, Mickoski said that his family is what he missed the most but says it is important to follow the recommendations of health professionals and the World Health Organization, because the virus is a serious matter and should not be underestimated.

In the interview Mickoski says the government underestimated the crisis and started the fight against the outbreak unprepared at the expense of people’s health and standard.

I am afraid that we are getting closer to a Greek debt scenario, and the government is obviously not even aware of what is happening, nor does it have the potential to find and implement solutions so that the country does not fall into economic collapse. It has a completely wrong approach, instead of stimulating the economy and consumption, the government is putting pressure on the economy and losing employees’ incomes, Mickoski said.



As regards the party’s position in relation to the government’s response to the coronavirus, they have assessed that the government does not know how to deal with the crisis and that it is time for us all to work together for the good of the state.