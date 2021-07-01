We have already defined about 15 names. The period that follows until July 15 we plan another 15, so by mid-July we expect about 30 names to be defined who would be the most serious candidates, who finally will be announced the course in September when VMRO-DPMNE’s Central Committee will be convened, according to the Statute and then we will know more specifically, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with TV Sitel on Thursday.

Mickoski stressed that the mayors of SDSM give a lot of promises that have not been realized, which according to him is a strange way of conducting politics in the sense, let’s promise, and we will forget the past four years how we lied to the people.

What is important is that all those 15 candidates compared to the potential names from SDSM that we expect to hear, are winners, because they are very different I would say people who have something to offer compared to those from SDSM, he said.

Asked whether those 15 candidates for mayors are old staff or new people, Mickoski said that they are completely new people in the municipalities where they will run.