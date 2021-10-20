After losing the local elections race in Prilep by a wide margin, SDSM supporters are calling on their member of Parliament Mile Talevski to resign.

VMRO-DPMNE beat SDSM by a 2:1 ratio, after a brutal mayoral race in which SDSM activists sent death threats at the VMRO candidate doctor Borce Jovceski, and exploited his family tragedy in which he lost one of his sons. SDSM also extensively bribed voters, and their activists attacked a press crew which caught them in the act.

Still, this abuse of power did not help SDSM, and their candidate Goran Sugareski suffered the first of the many electoral defeats on Sunday night.

Talevski is now facing calls to resign from the Parliament and from his position in the local SDSM branch, as the party members are calling for accountability after the disastrous election.