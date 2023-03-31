Serbian media outlets are responding to the creation of a group of Balkan countries that will align their foreign policy with the EU – the so called Quad – that will include Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Republika.rs announces the move as another step towards creation of a Greater Albania, willing to implement the foreign policy interests of the US. Albania and Kosovo are majority Albanian, the Macedonian government is greatly influenced by the Albanian DUI party and Montenegro has an Albanian Prime Minister.

This undermines the Open Balkan initiative, which includes Serbia, and institutes a Greater Albania through the back door, opines Republika.rs, noting that the new initiative will be dominated by Albanians.