Seven patients died of Covid-19 in the two key hospitals in Skopje over the past 24 hours, Five of them died in the “8th of September” hospital in Skopje, which provides mechanical ventilation to the most serious patients. They were aged 56, 62, 64, 65 and 82. Two more patients died in the Infectious Diseases Clinic – they were aged 50 and 70.

The two clinics admitted 18 new patients and now have a total of 211. Of them, five are on mechanical ventilation and 54 are receiving supplemental oxygen. There are additional 30 patients treated at the Kozle hospital in Skopje, which was recently converted into a Covid-19 ward. Four of them are children.

Additionally, there are nearly 180 patients treated in the regional centers of Bitola and Stip, and in various general hospitals such as Ohrid, Kumanovo and Veles.

The Healthcare Ministry said that it conducted 1,032 tests over the past 24 hours, and 115 came back positive. There are 3,678 active Covid-19 cases in the country – 2,007 in Skopje and 392 in Tetovo. In Skopje, the central Cair district, where violations of social restrictions were rampant during the month of Ramadan, continues to show no signs of abating – it has 415 active cases, more than twice the second ranked municipality of Gazi Baba.