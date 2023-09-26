Minister of Environment and Physical Planning, Kaja Shukova, announced during Monday’s conference on “Sustainable Energy Skills in Construction,” part of the SEEtheSkills project and hosted by the Economic Chamber of North Macedonia, that the country is on the verge of implementing a decarbonization law to regulate the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. She emphasized the readiness of the economy to embrace this change.

Minister Shukova underscored the significance of aligning with the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans, given the principles within it that stress the importance of decarbonization for Europe. She emphasized the country’s geographical and administrative ties to Europe and the EU, highlighting the need to reduce waste deposition.

In her address, Minister Shukova highlighted the necessity of legislation in the realm of climate action to facilitate decarbonization. She expressed hope that this legislation would soon be passed and presented to the Parliament. Additionally, Shukova acknowledged the private sector’s readiness for climate action, demonstrating support for the forthcoming law on emissions trading through their statements

She expressed hope that the country, the scientific sector and the economy will further continue to implement the green agenda.