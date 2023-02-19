Corruption and criminals in politics are the biggest problems in Macedonia, says the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, adding that corruption and crime are the reason for less money in the budget, less for education, healthcare, farmers, young people, pensioners, less foreign and domestic investors, and more emigration, less for sports and culture, and more for new haciendas of corrupt politicians in Macedonia.

Corruption and crime in the SDSM-backed DUI government are at epidemic proportions. The World Justice Project (WJP) publishes an indicator table once a year that makes a quantitative analysis of corruption in the world. In 2015, Macedonia was in 38th place, and in 2022 it is in 73rd place. The situation with corruption has almost doubled.

We have a plan, we know how to fight corruption and criminals in politics. Elections are needed so that Macedonia can move forward!, he said.