Tomorrow there will be no public transport in Skopje from 4:30 h. The employees did not get paid even today, and as the trade unions of the public company who attended the extraordinary session of the Council of the City of Skopje said the councilors and the mayor are pursuing their own politics and are not discussing their problems.

You can pursue politics until whenever you want, but there will be no buses in the morning. You don’t care; you don’t take public transport. These people have children, they are hungry; they have no money to buy them a snack at school. Here, we didn’t see anyone say how the problem will be solved and we will get a salary, but their party and political fights, said the unions.