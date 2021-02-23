The engagement and the comprehensive actions by the Ministry of Interior and other institutions have produced results. I said earlier today that Mijalkov is in the country while expecting a successful outcome shortly, Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski told MIA after former secret police chief Saso Mijalkov emerged before the prosecutor’s office for organized crime.

Earlier at today’s press conference, Spasovski said that according to all previous assessments and analyzes, the former secret police chief Saso Mijalkov was still in the country.