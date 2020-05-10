Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Sergey Stanishev, who leads the Europe wide Party of European Socialists (PES), said that Bulgaria is greatly interested that Zoran Zaev and his SDSM party remain in power after the elections expected this year. Going beyond the usual socialist party solidarity, Stanishev said that Bulgarian national interests are also well served by Zaev, who in 2017 signed a treaty with Boyko Borisov that opens the door for Bulgaria to demand concessions on historic and national identity issues from Macedonia.

During a PES meeting with socialist leaders from the Western Balkans held this week, Zoran Zaev said that if they win the elections SDSM will faithfully implement the Prespa treaty with Greece and the Friendship treaty with Bulgaria. Bulgaria is vitally interested in having Zaev and the social-democrats win the elections since the anti-Bulgarian rhetoric comes from VMRO-DPMNE, Stanishev said.

Similar statements often come from Borisov, making the main parties in Bulgaria as one when it comes to who they would like to see in office in Macedonia.