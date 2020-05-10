VMRO-DPMNE proposes allowing cafe and restaurant owners to use more of public spaces once they’re allowed to reopen. This should help them provide enough room for distancing, said VMRO official Vladimir Neloski.

The hospitality industry has been devastated by the coronavirus lockdown, and Neloski said that, in order to save jobs, it should be necessary to allow cafes to open and use public spaces, provided they leave at least 30 percent of the area available for pedestrian traffic.

Other proposals include making paid parking spaces in front of cafes and restaurants free to use, again with the purpose to help the hospitality industry, and expanding biking lanes and reducing speeds of cars in streets that service residential neighborhoods.