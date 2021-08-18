The website of the State Electoral Commission (SEC) crashed today, which prompted complaints from smaller parties who are collecting signatures for the coming municipal elections.
The SEC said it will extend the deadline when citizens can submit their signatures over the next days. The collapse of the website made it harder for citizens to double-check their polling station.
The site famously crashed on the evening of the 2020 general election, prompting concerns about the outcome of the vote.
