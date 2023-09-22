The president of the Bulgarian foundation Macedonia Viktor Stojanov issued a threat to the Macedonians from Pustec, warning them that if they do not register as Bulgarians in the ongoing census in Albania, their Bulgarian passports will be confiscated.

To all residents of the municipality of Pustec, Albania: If you do not register as ethnic Bulgarians in the census now, your Bulgarian citizenship will be revoked as soon as possible, and if you are in the process – your procedures will be stopped immediately. We already have one such case. Think, Stojanov told the Macedonians from Pustec.