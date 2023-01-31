The entry of the Alliance for Albanians into the Government is not definitive, but the chances of that are high. About 90 percent of the program objectives are synchronized, but we did not discuss personnel solutions at all, said today the leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, after the meeting with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

As he indicated, they will discuss personnel solutions over the next few days.

I hope that during the day the Government will also inform about the matters for which we have agreed. We did not discuss personnel solutions at all, but I hope that in the coming days, we will also open the issue of personnel solutions. We mostly focused on the program objectives of our party and the Government and on things that we need to drive together in the period that remains until the end of the mandate of this Government. It is about the determination of the state for European integration, laws on the fight against corruption, the law on government and other laws, Taravari said.

He added that one of the departments for which “they have the best personnel” is the Ministry of Health, but he noted that the conversation on this topic had not been started at all.