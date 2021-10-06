VMRO-DPMNE demands an urgent session of the Parliament to remove Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and his deputy (and real-estate business partner) Ilir Hasani.

The demand comes a day after Zoran Zaev announced that he is not going to accept the reluctant offers of resignations from Filipce and Hasani, after the deadly fire in the modular coronavirus hospital in Tetovo, in which 14 people were burnt alive.