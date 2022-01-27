The Foreign Minister of Montenegro Gjorgje Radulovic was called off from his visit to Macedonia by Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic.

The move is likely provoked by the state of political crisis in Montenegro, where the coalition partners are in turmoil and working to re-compose the coalition. Radulovic who comes from a party that is considering to pull out from the coalition, had to apologize to the Macedonian officials he was supposed to meet because of Krivokapic’s decision.