The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Macedonian Parliament will meet tomorrow to discuss the growing dispute with Bulgaria. Committee Chairman Antonio Milososki called Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani to attend, and specifically to provide the written answers that Macedonia sent to a list of six demands from Bulgaria last year.

Bulgaria is pushing to rewrite Macedonian history and redefine Macedonian national identity, using its veto of Macedonia’s EU accession talks as a form of pressure. After the Zaev regime insisted for years that the negotiations do not intrude on the national identity issues, last week Zaev’s former Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov confirmed that a major betrayal of national interests is in the works.