The Prosecutor’s Office decided they will not proceed against VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in the “Gym” case as the Anti-Corruption Commission threw out the allegations against him over the hydro plant management company. Instead of slandering Mickoski, these two cases confirm that the government propaganda is powerless before the truth, even when it has the Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission on its side.

For three years the government has been leading a black campaign against the opposition leader. Full of lies, fabrications and slander, with the aim of diverting public attention from the sale of the name, crime, corruption, bad economic policies.

Their prosecution, not finding anything negative in my behavior, informed today that there will be no “Gym” case, that no rules have been violated, or negligent actions, despite the entire brutal lying of SDSM before the elections on this topic, Mickoski said on Friday.



The lies of the government come to light, and in support of this is the decision of the Anti-Corruption Commission, which found that there is no conflict of interest in the hydro plant management company founded by opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski. He called this case a “witch hunt for my property that I acquired before entering high politics.”