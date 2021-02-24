The Ministry of Interior does not have the technical capabilities / equipment for video and audio surveillance of Saso Mijalkov while he is under house arrest, “A1on” reported, citing official information from the ministry. According to the response from the Ministry of Interior, Mijalkov does not even wear an GPS electronic monitoring bracelet. Instead, “A1on” has learned, the former secret police chief is being guarded by about 20 members of the police in the Vodno building.

Mijalkov is placed under house arrest with 24-hour audio and video surveillance. Yesterday, however, the media reported that during the transfer to the Vodno building, Mijalkov had an electronic monitoring bracelet on his arm.